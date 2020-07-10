Breaking News
Translate

Buhari signs revised 2020 budget

On 12:04 pmIn Finance, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
2029 budget
President Muhammadu Buhari

MDAs to get 15% allocation by end of July

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed into law, the revised N10.8 trillion budget for the year 2020 passed by the National Assembly in June.
Appending his assent on the revised budget, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President said the 2020 Appropriation had to be revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

READ ALSO:US hails Taiwan-Somaliland diplomatic ties, as China kicks

He said the ministries, department and agencies will be given 15 percent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.
Present at the brief ceremony were the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare, his counterpart for House of Representatives, Hon. Kawu Sumaila and other principal officers from the National Assembly witnessed the signing.
Also present were the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefile and Director General Budget, Ben Akabueze.
Details later…
Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!