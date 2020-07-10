Buhari signs revised 2020 budget

Appending his assent on the revised budget, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President said the 2020 Appropriation had to be revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed into law, the revised N10.8 trillion budget for the year 2020 passed by the National Assembly in June.

He said the ministries, department and agencies will be given 15 percent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.

Present at the brief ceremony were the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare, his counterpart for House of Representatives, Hon. Kawu Sumaila and other principal officers from the National Assembly witnessed the signing.

Also present were the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefile and Director General Budget, Ben Akabueze.

Details later…