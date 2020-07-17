Buhari salutes Professor Charles Egbu, Nigerian named VC in UK

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the news of appointment of Professor Charles Egbu, from Anambra State, as Vice Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Friday, felicitated with the academic, who is the first black person appointed helmsman of a ranked university in the UK.

He urged him to continue to proudly hold the flag of Nigeria aloft in all his endeavours in the elevated position.

President Buhari said, “With wide experience as Pro-Chancellor at the University of East London, Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University, and stints at University of Salford, University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University, Leeds Beckett University, among others, I have no doubt that you will acquit yourself creditably once again in this new assignment.”

He further said that Professor Egbu, a foremost Quantity Surveyor with 12 books and over 350 publications to his credit, is a worthy example of an industrious Nigerian, whom the younger generation should adopt as a role model.

The President urged the new VC, who assumes office in November, to build on the strong foundations laid by his predecessors at the university, where he is equally an alumnus.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: