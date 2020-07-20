Vanguard Logo

Buhari mourns political associate, Ismaila Isa Funtua 

Ismaila
Late Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –  PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night said that he received with deep sadness information on passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua.
Mallam Isa Funtua, who was a veteran journalist was Life Patron of International Press Institute and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

The Presidentt in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, condoled with family members, government and people of Katsina State, and all associates of the former President of NPAN, especially the media industry, on the loss, describing him as “greatly admired and respected’’.
According to the statement, “President Buhari believes the demise of the publisher and businessman has created a huge gap as Malam Funtua consistently stood by him in his political journey.”
He President prayed to Allah for repose of Malam Funtua’s soul, and to grant the family strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

