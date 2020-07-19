Brillsta to drop new single, ‘Bullion Van’

Kindly Share This Story:

TRAP Records Entertainment act and one of Nigeria’s emerging talents -Brillsta (real name Uhuo Christian Benjamin) is finally set to take the African music scene by storm with a plethora of music releases in the coming months, starting with Bullion Van, which drops on July 30 and will be accompanied by dope visuals, directed by Lusam.

Currently trending on social media, the Award-winning music artiste, who started music a very young age and has remain consistent ever since with lots of impressive songs under his belt, the recent being the highly infectious ‘Ayaya’ with one of 042’s finest – Zoro.

The Afro-Pop/Raggae/Dancehall star, who’s been locked up in the studio with producer – Young Smith for the period of the Quarantine at the Uba Pacific Studios in Lagos, has made clear his intentions to reposition African music to the top, where it belongs.

Brillsta, whose depth of musical artistry is evident in his songs, is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for greatness and with the quality of music available, the Ebonyi State-born artiste definitely has a major point to prove.

‘Bullion Van’, which will come in both audio and visuals format, will be available for streaming on all major platforms across the globe when it drops.

In his words “I really want to make music that resonates and I am thankful for the opportunity to give back to the fans who have stuck with me from day one. Bullion Van is for each and everyone of you. Expect more music coming soon”, says Brillsta.

