A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Home » Sports » Breaking: Juventus win ninth Serie A title in a row
Breaking: Juventus win ninth Serie A title in a row
Juventus claimed a ninth Serie A title in a row on Sunday following a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring deep into first half stoppage time in Turin and then had a hand in Federico Bernardeschi netting the second after 66 minutes.
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo missed a late penalty but Maurizio Sarri’s side moved seven points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan to seal a 36th ‘Scudetto’ with two games to spare.
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.