[BREAKING] IG posts new Police Commissioners to Ekiti, Ogun, Cross River, Bayelsa

On 5:43 amIn Newsby
IGP posts new Commissioners of Police to Ekiti, Ogun, Cross River, Bayelsa
IGP Mohammed Adamu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of new Commissioners of Police to Ekiti, Ogun, Cross River and Bayelsa states.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, DCP Frank Mba, CP Mobayo Babatunde has been deployed to Ekiti State, while CP Edward Ajogun is deployed to Ogun State.

Also, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh is deployed to Cross River State, while CP Okoli Michael is deployed to Bayelsa State.

The statement further disclosed that the postings were with immediate effect.

Vanguard notes that some postings are routine. Some of the officers that are being replaced are either proceeding to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, or National Defence College or are getting set for pre-retirement leave.

VANGUARD

