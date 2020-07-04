Breaking News
BREAKING: Governor Ikpeazu is COVID-19 negative

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has tested negative to COVID-19.

A statement by Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the state Commissioner for Information, said: “To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, July 2,  returned negative result on Friday, July 3.

“Governor Ikpeazu is, therefore, deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organization, WHO.”

