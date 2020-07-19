Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for covid-19.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that Mr President prays for his quick recovery.

He said he had gone into isolation.

READ ALSO :

President Buhari described the minister as a strong pillar of his administration, commending him for tirelessly working to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country as a member of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, and ensuring safety of Nigerians abroad.

“The country is eternally grateful to Geoffrey Onyeama for his diligence in attracting international support to Nigeria to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy. I wish him speedy recovery,” the President said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: