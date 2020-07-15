BREAKING: Ganduje reshuffles cabinet

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet with the redeployment of three Commissioners to other ministries.

This was also as he appointed a new Commissioner, Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, to replace the sacked Commissioner, Mua’zu Magaji who celebrated the death of late Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

Anwar further stated that the Governor, after inaugurating the newly appointed Commissioner, Rimi hinted that there would be another reshuffle meant with the new Commissioner appointee.

According to him, “The reshuffled cabinet is with immediate effect. Those in the new set up include the following:

“Mahmud Muhammad Dansantsi moved from Ministry of Commerce to Ministry of Housing and Transport.

“Barrister M.A. Lawan moved from Ministry of Housing and Transport to Ministry of Justice.

“Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar moved from Ministry of Justice to Ministry of Commerce.

“Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi, the newly appointed Commissioner is posted to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

“While calling them to be up and doing, as their past records show, Ganduje urged them to remain committed for the overall development of the state.

“He directed them and all other Commissioners to continue observing COVID-19 protocols as enunciated by health professionals.

“Ganduje said they should make sure that the protocols of handwashing with soap and running water, use of sanitizer, use of face masks and social distancing are obeyed in their offices and homes.”

