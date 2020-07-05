Breaking: Delta NLC Chairman kidnapped 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

TENSION heightened, Saturday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, following the kidnap of the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in the State, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku by gunmen at about 8pm.

The Vanguard gathered that the Labour leader was driving out of his house behind immigration office along Ibusa on the Ughelli/Asaba Road when he was abducted by the gunmen who were rubbing a drinking joint in the area.

Secretary of the NLC in the State, Comrade Innocent Ofoyade told our Correspondent, that Ofobruku was driving in NLC Sienna bus, adding that Ofobruku was on his way out that night to get drugs.

Ofoyade said he was intercepted by the hoodlums along his street, adding that the abductors were yet to establish contact with the family of the victim.

