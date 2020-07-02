[Breaking] COVID-19: 3 out of 5 deaths are elderly above 50 years — NCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has called on Nigerians to show more love and care towards the elderly citizens as majority of COVId-19 fatality were recorded among this category of people.

He said that despite the fact that young people are a major driver of the virus, the elderly are the ones paying the price most of the time.

“The transmission of COVID-19 is dynamic. It’s obvious that transmission among people within the age of 20 years and 40 years is the ones driving the spread of the virus but those that bear the burden are people within 50 years and above. Out of every five death recorded, three were people 50 years and above.”

