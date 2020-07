Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

Minister for Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, told the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, that before he took office, the commission had over 300 bank accounts.

The Minister made the disclosure, which he was fielding questions before the Committee investigating corruption allegations at the Commission.

details later…

