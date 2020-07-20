(Breaking) Acting NDDC MD, Prof Pondei, collapses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The Acting Managing Director NDDC, Daniel Pondei has collapsed in the ongoing house committee public hearing on NDDC.

Mr Pondei was responding to allegations of 1.5billion naira of financial misappropriation when he suddenly collapsed and couldn’t respond to questions from the chairman of the probe panel.

Efforts from witnesses to resuscitate him were however effective when he regained consciousness shortly afterwards

Mr Daniel Pondei leaves the panel after feeling unwell and could not continue his defence.

meanwhile, The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo), has stepped aside as head of the panel investigating alleged corruption at the NDDC.

Mr Tunji-ojo resigned at 11:37 am on Monday, at hearing room 231, House Wing of the National Assembly, after a 4-minute speech, where he said he was ready to face the anti-corruption agencies for allegations of corruption.

Rep. Thomas Ereyitomi (PDP-Delta), stepped in as a replacement, immediately after Tunji-Ojo, stepped aside, at 11:40 am

VIDEO OF JOI NUNIEH TESTIFYING:

Vanguard News

