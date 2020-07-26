Boko Haram: Amnesty International as NGO Wing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Israel Abiodun

That the Boko Haram crisis in Nigeria has lingered is a function of various factors. There has been an unimaginable level of conspiracy against the Nigerian Military from multiple quarters. From those that have been benefiting from the heist, down to those that have used the insurgency as a means to achieving political gains.

To say that the actions of these groups and individuals are despicable would be an understatement. It is indeed a shame on how some have elected to be blinded by selfishness to be cruel to humanity.

Also read:

I have followed the trajectory of the Boko Haram crisis in Nigeria since 2009 when the group began its violent campaign against the country. I have marvelled on how they have been able to sustain a war with the Nigerian Military all the years. At some point, I felt that God was angry with Nigeria. Also, I thought that the end of Nigeria was in sight because the way and manner the Boko Haram group grew in their strength and sophistication left so many things to the imagination.

The harder the Nigerian Army pushed, the more the Boko Haram group became deadlier, and this made me ask pertinent questions. I also undertook researches with the help of some professors in war and strategic studies. And guess what? The results were mindboggling. I was dumbfounded and came to terms with reality. I consequently concluded that there is indeed more than meet the eyes in the Boko Haram crisis in Nigeria.

If we must admit, the Nigerian Military, as well as some critical stakeholders, raised an alarm of the activities of some organizations parading themselves as advocates of the people, while in truth, they have been providing tactic and logistic support to the group.

One of such organizations as Amnesty International, the organization that pretends to be advocating for the preservation and protection of human rights. But it’s all a ruse because their activities in Nigeria have been nothing short of constituting a clog in our wheels of progress.

Amnesty International does not mean well for Nigeria. This much can be easily deciphered when a lens is focused on the tilt of their annual reports and the various disjointed press statements credited to it.

The lies, the hatred, the distractions and of late the rendering of intellectual support to the Boko Haram group are some of the ways Amnesty International have continually undermined Nigeria’s efforts towards ending the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

As unbelievable as this might sound, it is the starkness of the reality before us hence this piece. This position is not hinged on hearsay, but a product of critical analysis of the method of operation of Amnesty International and their position on issues that concerns the Boko Haram group.

Have we wondered why the various annual reports of Amnesty International on the conduct of the Nigerian Military in the prosecution of the Boko Haram insurgency has been consistent in condemning the Military? Have we also wondered why Amnesty International’s major preoccupation in Nigeria in the past five years has been that of constant rebuff and antagonism for the Nigerian Military whenever gains are recorded in decimating the Boko Haram group.

Isn’t it more curious that Amnesty International tends to value the lives of Boko Haram Insurgents than that of the victims of their nefarious activities? Have we ever read reports by Amnesty International condemning the killing of innocent woman and children by Boko Haram? Have we ever read statements of Amnesty International condemning the killing of humanitarian workers by Boko Haram? Have we also read any report from Amnesty International condemning the use of underage girls for suicide missions? The list is indeed endless.

Yet this is the same Amnesty International that sees nothing good in the efforts of the Nigerian Military in its various operations. Again, the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram group are normal and not worthy of condemnation. This is where we are today and at the mercies of Amnesty International. They do not only cause a distraction to the Nigerian Military, but they have also unofficially assumed the position of spokesperson of the Boko Haram group.

The curious thing is that we might not have realized that Amnesty International, through their actions, have been running terrorist propaganda for the Boko Haram group. This is on the heels that propaganda is indeed a potent weapon of war and not just tanks and bullets. The propaganda machinery of Amnesty International is a strategy with an overarching objective to provide intellectual support to the Boko Haram group, thereby demoralizing the troops in the theatre of operations in North-East Nigeria.

Amnesty International amplifies messages that would dampen the morale of troops. Amnesty International would accuse the Nigerian Military of the arbitrary killing of Boko Haram members. Amnesty International would castigate the operations of the Nigerian Military when gains are being recorded, yet, it would maintain an unholy silence when Boko Haram terrorist ambush soldiers, plant landmines and burn down communities.

Amnesty International would also turn a blind eye when young girls are strapped with bombs and detonated in places of worships and public spaces with the bulk of the casualties innocent women and children.

At this point, I am overwhelmed with emotions. I can only wish that Nigerians know a fraction of the evil plots of Amnesty International against Nigeria. And to imagine the level of progress that would have been made in the war against Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria is more depressing.

The conspiracy theorists would say when a “fact” tastes good and is repeated enough; we tend to believe it, no matter how false it may be. Understanding the illusory truth effect can keep us from being bamboozled. This is the case of Amnesty International in Nigeria and its entrenchment of illusory truth. And this is the time for Nigerians to understand the illusory truth effect and rise in support of the efforts of the Nigerian Military in addressing the threats posed by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Amnesty International must retrace its steps and respect the sovereignty of Nigeria because it won’t be business as usual anymore. There are two options: be guided by the principle of truth and objectivity or leave the country. They should take this message to their sponsors wherever they are that Nigerians are resolute this time around. The past campaign for its expulsion from Nigeria should be fresh in their minds. Nigerians won’t tolerate any act of sabotage from Amnesty International and any other organization. Enough is indeed enough. Nigerians are watching.

Abiodun wrote this piece from Ibadan.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: