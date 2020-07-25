Bimbo Ademoye, Ceec, Tacha unveiled as brand ambassadors for GetFit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The trio of Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, reality TV stars, Ceec and Tacha have been unveiled as brand ambassadors for GetFit, an e-learning platform and manufacturer of premium waist and belly trimmers.

According to Adekemi Oladipo, CEO, Get-Fit at the unveiling: “The online platform is an e-learning platform that teaches how to live a healthy, fit life and how to eat healthily. The rate of obesity is high in African and a lot do not have the knowledge so we are teaching online how to achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle easily without breaking the bank.”

Get-Fit’s original objective was to assist new mums to regain their pre-pregnancy sizes and forms. “There is this general notion that after childbirth you will lose your body as a mother,” she notes.

In recent months, however, the brand has expanded its objectives. “We decided to expand to everyone who needs to look good and burn their belly fat, Including men,” reveals the CEO.

While its advent was initially greeted with mixed reactions, the GetFit brand has, over time, recorded an overwhelming acceptance. “We have thousands of testimonials from our customers across the world to back that up,” Oladipo discloses.

The brand, which has received an avalanche of celebrity endorsements, presently has as its brand ambassadors the trio of award-winning actress Bimbo Ademoye and BBN’s Cynthia Nwadiora (Ceec) and Natacha Akide, (Tacha).

