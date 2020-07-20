Benue Speaker, another lawmaker test positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

…State to impose stiff penalties on face mask defaulters

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Ugba and the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr. Tertsea Gbishe have both tested positive for COVID-19.

This came as the state government has threatened to impose stiff penalties on persons who violate the mandatory use of face masks in the state.

The status of the lawmakers was made known Monday in a statement by Mr. Gbishe who stated that the result of other members and staff of the assembly were also being expected.

He said, “as a result of this development, the speaker has ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex and directed fumigation of the premises.”

The lawmaker stated that the affected members had already gone into self-isolation and commenced treatment in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the State Action Committee on COVID – 19 and Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo hinted that the state government would impose penalties on persons violating the mandatory use of face masks as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

He said the decision became necessary to check the behavior of some who would not observe all safety measures in the general interest of all.

“That is the challenge we are facing. Those who refuse to wear face mask are jeopardizing the wellbeing of the people. Therefore, we need to institute stiff penalties on defaulters.” Ongbabo said.

