Kindly Share This Story:

By Precious Chukwudi

Still in the second week of the big brother naija season 5 edition, the current head of house Lucy, engaged in a quarrel with Tochi over house cleaning. Telling him specifically” Do you realize I am the head of house and I can tell you where to clean’’.

Emotions are getting heightened in the house as Erica tells Laycon “I’m not sure I really want to be here again”. Could she be having an emotional meltdown or is she being serious?

Also read:

Also Ozo seems to be avoiding Nengi after his diary session with Big Brother, he feels he is losing his head in the game. Could this be true?

Also Ozo seems to be avoiding Nengi after his diary session with Big Brother, he feels he is losing his head in the game. Could this be true?

Vanguard New

Kindly Share This Story: