Bauchi Security Committee denies suspected rapist

The Bauchi state Peace and Security Committee (BSPSC) on Monday dissociated itself from an alleged rapist, saying the suspect was not its member as insinuated by a Non-Government Organisations in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the suspect, a middle-aged man (names withheld), was apprehended recently for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Ungwar Hardo community of Bauchi metropolis.

In a statement signed by Spokesperson of BSPSC, Ibrahim Yila, the Committee said the accussed person was not, and had never been its member.

It said considering the heinous nature of the crime, there was a need to clarify the matter as there was no member of BSPSC bearing the name of the accused.

The statement emphasised that earlier reports in some sections of the media associating the accused person with the committee was misguided.

“We, therefore, call on the security agencies to further investigate and prosecute the suspect, irrespective of his social status.

“We are also calling on the media as partners in progress, to always check their facts before going to the press, “it advised.

