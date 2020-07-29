Bauchi governor names higher institutions after Dangote, Belinda Gates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agawam

BAUCHI—Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has signed six bills into law, including the 2020 revised budget, Violence Against Persons, renaming of the College of Health Technology Ningi after Belinda Gates and renaming of College of Nursing and Midwifery after Aliko Dangote, among others.

Speaking shortly after signing the bills, Governor Mohammed said despite the negative effect of coronavirus on the economy, the state government has made provisions for continuity in the execution of abandoned projects.

He also noted that the renaming two colleges of health in the state was to appreciate philanthropists for their outstanding contributions towards the advancement of the healthcare system.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed said: “These six bills presented today (Wednesday) go a long way to show that we are working together to improve the lives of the Bauchi people. We thank our legislators for their patriotism and their statesmanship.

“By the passage of these bills, we will make sure the people of Bauchi are not shortchanged. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Bauchi has not slowed down. We have completed many projects.

“The remaining higher institutions is to acknowledge and appreciate philanthropists who have immensely contributed to the development of our people.”

On his part, the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, who presented the bills to the governor on behalf of the lawmakers, expressed optimism that the passage of the bills into law would draw more development to the state.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: