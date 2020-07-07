Bandits kill 15 in Katsina community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma

Armed bandits reportedly killed 15 people, yesterday, in Yar Gamji village of Batsari Local Government Area despite the ongoing military operations to tackle bandits operating in the state.

Katsina Police Command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the attack, said the bandits, numbering over 200 riding on motorcycles attacked the village around 10:00 am.

He said the bandits on arriving the village started shooting sporadically killing 15 people and injuring several others.

According to him, the security agencies operating in that area mobilised and chased away the bandits before they could cause more damages.

It would be recalled that there is an ongoing security operation by the Nigerian Army to root out bandits in the state.

Vanguard reports that the Nigerian Army is in Katsina to celebrate the Army Special Day in Faskari LGA with the intent to scare away bandits terrorising the state.

