Attack on Zulum: Reps insist on Sack of Service Chiefs

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, has again, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find the Chiefs of Defence, Army, Navy and Airs Staff for their dismal performance in office.

The Leader of the Minority Caucus, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, reiterated the call on behalf of the lawmakers, on Friday in a statement he personally signed.

He said “The Minority Caucus on the House of Representatives is alarmed by the Thursday attack on the convoy of the Governor of Borno State, Baba Gana Zulum by suspected bandits, insisting that the sad incident has again reinforced the urgent need to review the nation’s security architecture.

“Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Friday urged the presidency to implement the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly asking president Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs.

He also noted that” the attack on the state governor and other dastardly activities of the insurgents in various parts of the nation, have further reinforced the urgent need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to handle the nations security architecture”

According to Elumelu, “the worsening security situation in the country under the current Service Chiefs has reached a unbearable state to the extent that insurgents have the temerity to attack an armed convoy of a state governor.

“This is more so with the insistence by Governor Zulum of compromising of security system in the area, allegedly creating opening to the attack; a position that validates the call for immediate reorganizing of the nation’s security architecture.

“The entire nation is distressed by the incessant mindless killing of our citizens and pillaging of defenseless communities by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, which have brought indescribable agony, anguish and torment to innocent Nigerians.

“We the opposition lawmakers hereby in the strongest terms restates the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to honor the resolution of the National Assembly and immediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the security challenges confronting our nation”.

Recall that the Senate and the House, at separate times in the past resolved to call on the President to sack the Service Chiefs.

The President has, on all these ocassion, ignored the calls.

Vanguard

