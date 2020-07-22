Atalanta boss Gasperini slammed with one-match touchline ban

Kindly Share This Story:

Gian Piero Gasperini has been given a one-match touchline ban, which will be served when Atalanta face Milan after he was sent off against Bologna.

The 62-year-old was dismissed following a heated exchange of words with opposite number Sinisa Mihajlovic in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

Mihajlovic escaped with only booking and the Italian Football Federation confirmed in an official report that Gasperini’s second yellow was issued for “vehemently protesting” the first one.

He will now be suspended for Friday’s trip to fifth-placed Milan, who will be without banned duo Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez.

Speaking after the Luis Muriel-inspired victory over Bologna, which lifted Atalanta into second, Gasperini attempted to play down his spat with Mihajlovic.

“Let’s move on immediately and talk about the match and Atalanta,” he said at his post-match news conference.

“It was a difficult match. We are always fair, and it wasn’t me who had to be sent off.”

