Asset MfB grows loan portfolio by 150%

By Providence Adeyinka

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Asset MfB, Mr. Idris Ibrahim, said the bank has recorded 150 percent growth in its loan portfolio in two years.

Ibrahim disclosed this in a statement on activities of the bank since acquisition by new owners in May 2018

He said that the bank is poised to be the pacesetter in the provision of financial services to the unbanked and financially excluded population with the aim to accomplish even more in terms of financial empowerment.

He said since the acquisition of the bank in May 2018 by Swift and Allied Partners Limited, a division of Canary Point Holdings Limited, the company has recorded over a 150 percent growth in its loan portfolio and also a 200 percent growth in savings and investments portfolio.

He hinted that the bank offers a bespoke loan to individuals who have a proven need for accelerated funds at convenient rates, including loans ranging from N50, 000 to N5 million.

