Arsenal set to off-load youngster Folarin Balogun

Arsenal have informed youngster, Folarin Balogun that he is free to leave the club this summer, after a break down in contract negotiations.

The 19-year-old striker is one of the most highly-rated youth players at the club and led the way for the Under-23s this season, scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances.

Talks have been taking place to try and extend his stay, but discussions between the club and the forward’s representatives have been unable to come to a successful conclusion according to reports by Goal.

So Arsenal have told the striker he can leave at the end of the season, with the club now focusing on securing the best possible price for the academy product, with any deal certain to include a hefty sell-on clause.

The Gunners rejected a £5 million offer for Balogun from Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford in January and had hoped at that point that they would be able to reach an agreement with the teenager over extending his stay.

Arsenal wanted the player to sign a performance-based contract, but Balogun’s representatives would not accept it.

Vanguard

