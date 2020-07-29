Army arrests notorious Nigerien gun runner, bandits’ informants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

The Nigerian Army says it has arrested a notorious Niger Republic Citizen who specialized in gun-running, Musa Abubakar alias Kasko/Buzu from Mai Wake village, Dokoro area of Maradi state of Niger Republic.

The gun runner, who had been supplying armed bandits in Katsina and Zamfara states, was arrested by Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity.

Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko, acting Director Defense Media Operation, who disclosed this at the special army super camp 4 in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, said the suspect was arrested at a school in Gusau LGA of Zamfara state where his relative works as a security guard.

He said that the suspect is believed to be involved in the supply of illicit arms from the Niger Republic to Nigeria through Sabon Birni and Isah LGAs of Sokoto state.

The Army spokesman said that he is currently in their custody and had been providing useful information to the troops.

Onyeuko also said that the troops deployed at Sabuwa, weekend, received a distressed call on kidnap activities and mobilized themselves to the area.

The Army gave a hot chase and rescued four kidnapped victims abandoned by the hoodlums. The victims had been reunited with their families.

In a related development, he stated that on the same day, based on reliable information of bandits activities, the troops conducted a Cordon and Search operation at Gurbin Baure where five suspected bandits were arrested.

The soldier sighted the armed bandits trying to escape from the scene of their criminal activities.

