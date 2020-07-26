Arigo, records over 1000 verified businesses

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast rising e-commerce and Tech innovation Company; Arigo Technologies, is taking the e-commerce market by storm. Within a short period of entering the market, arigo.ng has become the leading and fastest growing platform in Africa with over 1000 verified businesses and still counting.

The digital mall which can be accessed via- www.arigo.ng, is an online market place and the first business social platform with thousands of verified brands,business and services.

Arigo.ng is largest digital market place in Africa for verified brands and services.

Arigo’s digital mall comes handy with exciting features that makes it stand out from other e-commerce and classified adds platforms which includes verification of all businesses,routine visit, quality control of all businesses, transactions verification, auctioning of products and a bucket list to drop a request.

Another interesting feature on arigo is the section where employers and employees meet, job seekers can upload their CVs free of charge and get contacted by companies looking for the best hands to hire.

Once registered and subscribed you are allotted your own full space, just like one who rents a shop in an open market and display his goods.

“Very soon, most people will not have any need to go to an open market. The world is changing and the future of businesses is digital,we give sellers the rare advantage to sell to any buyer in any part of the world”. Arigo’ Sales manager, has said in Lagos, recently.

In a brief chat with newsmen in Lagos, the Manager of Arigo Technologies talked about some of the features embedded in the digital mall that makes it exclusive and unique; Unlike other e-commerce platforms,

“Arigo is highly secured and enjoys sophisticated digital protection most suitable for a world class digital market hub. We will help businesses grow,we want to give all businesses the opportunity to reach their potential and prospective clients globally”the Manager stated.

Digital market place is the future of businesses all over the world and Nigeria will not be left behind.

VANGUARD

