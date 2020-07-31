Aremu preaches sacrifice at Sallah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Comrade Issa Aremu, frontline labour leader, has tasked Nigerian leaders and citizens to be ready to make sacrifices for the progress and development of the country.

Speaking in his Eid-el-Kabir Sallah message on Friday, the Vice President of Industrial Global Union said that the sacrifice which Prophet Ibrahim made led to the Eid-el-Kabir festival, which is celebrated worldwide, noting that Nigerian leaders need to imbibe the same spirit of sacrifice for the country to overcome its challenges of poor governance, insecurity and poverty.

The former Vice President of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, said: “This is the most unique Eid at the time of a pandemic, which has claimed 673,000 lives worldwide, regardless of religions and race.

“About 17.3 millions have been infected. In Nigeria the number of infections is still climbing at 19,720. We have lost 878 compatriots that include a former governor and chiefs of staff.”

Aremu, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to pray at home with his family, said: “This Eid tasks our forbearance and sense of sacrifices, especially on the part of Nigerian leaders and citizens alike.

“We must sacrifice our conveniences by maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks to protect lives during this great Feast of the Sacrifice.

“Sacrifices and forbearance should be part of the new normal if Nigeria would overcome the current challenges of good governance, insecurity and crisis of livelihoods.

“Just like how both the father (Prophet Ibrahim) and son, Ismael submitted themselves to the will of Allah, both the governed and government officials must renew our faith in the task of nation-building against the background a virus without a cure.

“Nigeria grapples with a crisis of governance manifesting in corruption, inequality, insecurity and poverty.

“However, we should not lose sight of some progress being made in areas of massive infrastructure development such as AKK 615km long $2.8 billion gas project and railway revival among others.

“Nigeria and Nigerians must deepen democracy to realise its abundant inexhaustible potentials. Let’s turn the crisis into opportunities for a better society.”

