APC Women condoles NAF, mourns flying officer Arotile

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) women have condoled with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the family of the late flying officer, Tolulope Arotile who died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

In a statement signed by Mrs Stella Okotete, sole representative of the women folk in the recently constituted Caretaker Committee, she expressed her condolence on behalf of all women of the party praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of women in the APC, I condole with the NAF and the families of the late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile. Her death is a great loss to the women folks and to the entire nation. Her brilliance and patriotism would live with us and we are consoled by the fact that she lived a very eventful life even though short.

“We pray for the repose of her soul and for God Almighty to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss of her untimely passage.

Okotete, who is the Executive Director, Business Development of NEXIM Bank, urged the NAF to immortalise her as inspiration to the younger generation.

Arotile, who was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 64, was the

first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service.

During her short but impactful stay in the Service, late Arotile, who hails from Iffe in ljumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: