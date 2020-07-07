APC plotting to rig, postpone Edo poll by two weeks – Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

…says APC plans to rig Edo election with security personnel

…says he wants democracy to win regardless of which party

The number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that he has uncovered plots by the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) party to rig the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state. He said the plots involve postponing the election by two weeks to allow the APC candidate, Ize Iyamu ample time to strategise and win the poll.

Pastor Omokri gave the statement in a video via his social media page. According to him, a source from the presidential villa revealed to him that the APC government plans on increasing, by five years, the tenure of the current chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) whose original tenure is to end this year.

He said the idea is for the plot to become successful in ensuring that Edo state is delivered to the APC.

According to him, “I got a call from my source at the presidential villa that there is a plan by the APC administration to circumvent the will of the electorate in Edo state.”

He said he also found out that the INEC chairman was told to ensure that he delivers Edo state to the APC.

Pastor Omokri who called on the Edo state people and all citizens to rally round and ensure that “there is democracy in Edo State,” also revealed that the APC planned on using the security agencies to rig the Edo election.

According to him, “I foresee from the conversation that one of the tricks the APC are going to use is to attempt to postpone the Edo state election by two weeks to give the APC candidate, Dr. Ize Iyamu some more time to strategise and prepare and they are going to use the security forces.”

“You know I was the presidential spokesman for four years and before that, I was also an aide on the Obasanjo’s administration, the vice president’s side for two years so, I have sources in the presidential villa.

“Go and watch my interview on Sunday with Channels television where I foretold what is currently happening with the EFCC chairman. I said that the man is allegedly corrupt and I said that Ibrahim Malami had written a memo and that this man has issues and then ten hours after that interview, Ibrahim Magu was arrested.

“I was one of the first people to reveal that he was arrested. The DSS and other agencies denied that he was arrested. But I said it was a lie. And now, the man has been suspended.

“So, I know what I am talking about. I am giving you information. It doesn’t matter if it is APC or PDP, I just want democracy to win.

“Like they did remote control in Osun, now they want to do remote control in Edo.”

VANGUARD

