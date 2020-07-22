APC must not replicate Kogi in Edo — Senator Manager

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the September 19 governorship election in Edo, Senator James Manager(PDP, Delta South), has warned All Progressives Congress, APC, against replicating what happened in Kogi State in Edo State.

Senator Manager, who will be spending 20 years as a senator at the end of the 9th National Assembly, said he is very confident that the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, will win the election, just as he urged Edo people not to allow anyone to intimidate them.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, Senator Manager was reacting to comments by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State that the power of incumbency will not guarantee victory for Governor Obaseki, who recently dumped APC for the PDP.

He said: “I am very confident that PDP will win Edo State. The other day I listened to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello where he boosted that incumbency will not work for Obaseki.

“They should realise that Edo State is in the Niger Delta, Niger Delta is not Kogi State. The circumstances are different.

“He must realise that in his victory in Kogi State, the Governor of Edo State, who is now the PDP governorship candidate, was involved. He knows, he was a member of that family. He was involved in all that happened that led to the victory of the Kogi governor.

“So, he must be circumspect when making such statements. In politics, people make statements to intimidate opponents, but Edo people will never be intimidated.

“I repeat, whatever happened in Kogi State during that election can never and must never be replicated in Edo State because that is the heart of the Niger Delta.”

