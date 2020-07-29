APC challenges opposition to test her anti-graft war

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed concerns by some partisans regarding its anti-corruption fight, saying those who doubt its no-nonsense stance on corruption is welcome to test its resolve to stamp out the menace.

The party gave the charge on Wednesday in a Sallah message issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena.

Also read:

“The APC assures citizens that the President Muhammadu Buhari government is unrelenting in the fight against corruption in spite of skewed narratives from opposition partisans. The fight against corruption is total and unsparing as recent inquests and prosecutions undertaken by the current government have shown.

“Doubters and naysayers are welcome to test the administration’s resolve to fight corruption. The full weight of the law awaits them”, the party said in the statement.

While celebrating with Muslim faithful on the commemoration of Eid ul-Adha, APC said: “the important Islamic festival teaches us the value of sacrifice and selflessness to one another irrespective of our perceived differences – religious, tribal, ethnic, political, cultural among others”.

It urged Nigerians to reject the intentions of some myopic, self-serving and unprogressive elements who continue to spew divisive narratives.

The party said; “In the end, we are all human beings and it is humane to look out for ourselves, particularly the disadvantaged and less-privileged around us. We must, therefore, resist and reject divisive elements who try to spread hate and intolerance instead of harmony and peaceful coexistence. Their intentions are myopic, self-serving, unprogressive and evil.

“Finally, as we go about the usual festivities, we urge all to stay safe and continue to observe public health protocols, including safe distancing because the coronavirus (COVID-19) remains a deadly global pandemic”, APC added.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: