Apapa Customs impounds Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Hurricane, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Export goods worth $171.1 mn in 6 months

By Godfrey Bivbere & Eguono Odjegba

Apapa Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has impounded luxry automobiles including a 2018 Rolls Royce, 2019 Lamborghini Hurricane amongst others with a total Duty Paid Value, DPV of N324.5 million.

Disclosing this yesterday in Lagos while presenting the half-year Report of the Command, the Customs Area Controller, CAC, Mohammed Abba-Kura, also said that the Command, in the first six months of the year collected a total of N227.3 billion as revenue.

He added that as part of its anti-smuggling efforts, the Command impounded 64 containers of pharmaceutical products, 32 containers of rice, seven containers of used clothing and shoes, 25 containers of vegetable oil and three vehicles.

READ ALSO NNPC allays fears of possible fire on dripping Lagos pipeline

The Apapa Customs boss said that the Command recorded a steady improvement in revenue collection all through the half-year except for the month of May which recorded a decline of about N3.5 billion when compared between the year 2019 to 2020.

In his words, “The Command collected a total sum of N203.264 billion as Customs Duty and other charges like seven per cent surcharge, Value Added Tax, one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme, CISS amongst others.”

The total revenue collected during the period under review stood at N227.3 billion. This represents an increase of N24.084 billion, the equivalent of 10.59 per cent over the previous year.

He also disclosed that the Command exported agricultural products, mineral resources and steel bars, amongst others with Free On Board, FOB, value of N52.3 billion.

Kindly Share This Story: