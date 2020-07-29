Any school operating illegally will face full wrath of law — Osun Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Government on Wednesday said it would not hesitate to prosecute private schools owners intending to take advantage of the partial reopening of schools to commence normal schooling activities.

A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode disclosed that the state government was aware of the move by some private schools owners hide under the opening of schools for the conduct of West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to begin regular school programme.

Also read:

She added that such action would amount to an infraction of the Federal and State Governments guidelines on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus pandemic, saying anyone caught involved in the act would face the full wrath of the law.

The statement reads, “Osun State Government has it on good authority that some private schools are planning to reopen under the cover of the partial reopening of schools to students in exit classes for the purpose of writing the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“Doing this would be illegal, an infraction and a flagrant disregard for the guidelines of both the State and Federal Government.

“The Federal Government has approved neither the reopening of all schools nor the resumption of all students. The partial reopening applies only to schools that have registered for WASSCE, and students in SS3 classes who will be sitting for the exams beginning from August 17. By implication, only 188 schools and 13,177 students that have been duly registered for WASSCE in the State are licensed by the State and Federal Government’s guidelines.

“Any private school not registered for WASSCE found operating under the cover of the partial reopening, will face the full force of the law”.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: