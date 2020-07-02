Anxiety as another Osun cabinet member tests positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

There is apprehension within Osun State Executive Council as another high ranking cabinet member was said to have tested positive to coronavirus.

Although, the Osun state government had on Tuesday evening confirmed that its Secretary, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, and some of his staffers tested positive to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was however gathered that the SSG was not the only cabinet member to have tested positive but the other cabinet member’s name was deliberately left out in the statement issued.

Findings further revealed that the samples of the members were sent for test under pseudo names to protect their identities.

Meanwhile, the weekly Executive Council meetings did not hold for the week while many cabinet members were said to be wary of their health status considering that many of them do have contact with the infected Secretary to the State Government.

Checks showed that, like the SSG, the affected cabinet member has not been to the office recently.

However, the State Health’s Commissioner, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu denied that any other cabinet members tested positive aside from the SSG.

He said the state has made public the name of the only cabinet member that tested positive to the ravaging virus.

“No any other members of the cabinet tested positive apart from the SSG, although, we did not test any other cabinet member talkless of someone being positive.

“The fact that someone did not go o his office for some days does not mean that such a person tested positive to coronavirus”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: