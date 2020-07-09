Anthony Joshua calls on elite athletes to form union to fight racism

Kindly Share This Story:

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has called on elite athletes to create a ‘union’ to help the fight against racism.

Joshua has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and believes the best course of action to take is for athletes to come together in the fight against racism because “an individual trying to make a change is a lot more difficult than a union of people trying”.

Speaking to the Sun, Joshua said: “Athletes have the biggest platform, so we all judge on that. I think an individual trying to make a change is a lot more difficult than a union of people trying.

“And I think the images that we need to represent are important. The same way I rally for Under Armour, the same way I rally for Range Rover is the same way I should rally for the African Caribbean community.

“In 300 years, when none of us are here, there’s going to be everlasting change. Whether it turns into a hashtag or not, this moment will never be forgotten.”

Joshua attended a protest in Watford last month and reciting a passionate speech calling on everyone to “inject the vaccine”.

At the protest, Joshua said: “From today onwards be proud. We can no longer sit back and remain silent on the senseless, unlawful killings, sly racism of another human being based only on, what? Their skin colour.

