ANEEJ mourns Board Chairman, Prof Aigbokhan

Says was great supporter of ANEEJ’s activities

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Monday, mourned its Chairman, Board of Directors, Prof Ben Aigbokhan, who died on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a brief illness.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, who also led a delegation of other Board members and top management staff on a condolence visit to the family.

According to the statement, the late Board Chairman was Professor of Economics and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogua, Edo State.

The ANEEJ delegation included the Deputy Executive Director, Mr. Leo Atakpu, and Acting Head of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Mary Igharo.

The statement reads in part, “ANEEJ has lost a great supporter who has identified with the organization for over 25 years.

“Our Board chairman, Prof Ben Aigbokhan was such a great inspiration to us, an active Board member who dedicated his life to service of humanity. He was a brilliant scholar who saw it all in academics, a knowledge he readily made available for civil society activism and we cannot forget his contributions to the growth and development of ANEEJ.

“Take solace in the fact that your late father lived a good life and has gone to be with the Lord.”

The statement also promised that management and staff of ANEEJ would stand shoulder to shoulder with the family in their moment of grief and would fully participate in the burial ceremony.

Meanwhile, in a tribute, one of ANEEJ’s Board members, Nowinta Igbotako, said his forlorn colleague impacted his immediate community, Nigeria, and the world at large with his academic works.

“The death of our Chairman hit us like a bolt from the blues because none of us ever thought Prof Ben would die any time soon. The news of his death came to us as a rude shock and we are all saddened with his demise.”

Meanwhile, responding to the delegates of ANEEJ, Son of the late Board Chairman, Akhare Aigbokhan, who spoke on behalf of the family, appreciated the concern and visit by Board members and management staff for coming to console them over the demise of their father.

Aigbokhan also said the family is encouraged by the visit just like many other organizations and groups have been visiting since the death of their father occurred and assured the ANEEJ delegation that the family would fully brief the organization on the plan for his burial once they have concluded.

