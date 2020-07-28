Amotekun Corps: Osun Assembly confirms Aderibigbe, Adewimbi as board chairman, corps commandant

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointments of retired Brigadier General Isah Aderibigbe as Chairman, Governing Board, Osun State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps, and retired Brigadier General Bashir Adewimbi as Corps Commander.

This followed consideration of the performance of both men during their screening by the lawmakers as nominees of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The duo had appeared before the lawmakers on Thursday, July 23, 2020, where the Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye charged them to bring the wealth of experience to bear in combating crime in the state.

He also counselled them to create a working relationship with local hunters, vigilante, and police to make the state crime-free.

The retired army Generals also during the screening pledged to work with all the stakeholders in combating crime, saying their coming on board was to assist the police to rid the state of criminal elements.

Governor Oyetola had on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 forwarded the names of retired brigadier generals Aderibigbe and Adewimbi to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: