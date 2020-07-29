Amnesty programme: Niger Delta group canvasses for Dokubo’s reinstatement

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger Delta Advocacy for Transparency group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reinstate Amnesty programme coordinator, Professor Charles Dokubo.

The group noted that though it might be difficult, it is a necessary step and an indication that the Change mantra is taking its root “as Professor Dokubo has all it takes to deliver.”

A statement signed by the Ondo State chapter cordinator, High Chief Jaiyeola Idowu, said: “As an organisation dedicated to advocacy, we have remained committed to upholding the ideals of modern democracy-due process, transparancy, accountability, integrity, human rights, equity, national development and the good of all in spite of creed or social affiliations.

“This is why the reinstatement of Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme after his unjust suspension comes to us as a sublime decision.

“This difficult but necessary step is an indication that the Change Mantra is taking its roots in Nigeria as Professor Dokubo has all it takes to deliver. He has proven to be a man of integrity committed to the economic and social transformation of the Niger delta region.

“We thank Mr President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) and the National Security Adviser Major General Mohammed Babagana Munguno for heeding to the desires of the masses. We salute you for using your good offices to seeing that justice prevails on the matter. This no doubt is a laudable and commendable gesture towards the development of the region and will serve as part of the bricks in building Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

“It is truism that Niger-Delta region is the backbone of our country’s foreign exchange earning. But the region has suffered many years of neglect leaving many impoverished. This has come along with serious environmental degradation and youth restiveness. We believe the amnesty programme has gone a long way into checking this menace.

“Consequently, we commend the caretaker committee for prompt payment of the monthly stipend of Ex-militants so far.

“We have remained consistent in providing a voice for the voiceless Niger-Deltans and therefore pledge our unalloyed support and loyalty to the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. We have seen his good works and therefore believe that his reinstatement would set the record straight and enable him complete what he started.

“Overall, this is a right step in the right direction towards ensuring security, sustainable development and uninterrupted oil exploration. We call on all citizens of the region to be rest assured that what is due to them in terms of human and economic development will continue.

“The era of our communities being shortchanged is over with the current hands on deck. God bless the Niger-Delta Region.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: