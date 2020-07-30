Akwa Ibom refunds deducted June salaries to workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Workers in oil-rich Akwa Ibom state have cause to smile as the state government has approved the payment of July salaries, complete with refunds of monies deducted from workers’ Consolidated Akwa Ibom Enhanced Salary Structure (CONAKESS) in June 2020.

Accountant General of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Uwem Andrew-Essien, made this known in a statement issued by his office.

According to him, the gesture was a demonstration of the forthrightness of Governor Udom Emmanuel in keeping to his promise and commitment to the welfare of workers in the state.

He emphasised that ‘the refunds are in accordance with the terms of the agreement reached between the State Government and Labour in a meeting held recently at Government House, Uyo, that the refunds of the deducted monies from CONAKESS be paid to workers in the July 2020 salaries.”

The Accountant General, however, commended Governor Emmanuel for his commitment and concern for the wellbeing of workers.

Vanguard

