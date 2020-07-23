Akpabio, IMC should face NDDC forensic audit, group tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

CENTRE for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, CHURAC, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to cover the period’s Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the current Interim Management Committee, IMC, hold sway to unravel the truth.

Publicity Secretary, CHURAC, Oyinkedi Foufegha, in a statement, yesterday, said: “The situation in NDDC is such a horrible matter. We are facing two ways dimensional scams and Buhari should leave no stone unturned.”

” The supervising Minister to the NDDC and the Interim Management Committee (IMC) on one side need to be probed by the presidency in the same manner they did to the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, so as to unearth the mysteries behind the allegations against them.

“While the accusers, the National Assembly ad-hoc or standing Committees on Niger Delta should be investigated properly by the anti-graft agencies.

“The Presidency should invoke the National Inquiry Act to empanel reputable Nigerians in order to take carry out a holistic investigation of all allegations and counter-allegations against the interim management team of the Commission and members of the National Assembly.

“The NASS in all sense of probity, prudence and accountability lacked the natural principles of fair hearing to investigate corruption in NDDC when its members are accused of neck-deep in the largesse. President Buhari should immediately intervene to unravel the truth,” the group asserted.

CHURAC added: “We said it in a different forum that NDDC is swimming on a cesspool of corruption. Indeed, the purpose of its establishment has been defeated. Though we supported the IMC because of the way and manner Buhari disobeyed the NDDC enabling Act in constituting that botched substantive board. However, we did not support them to be soiled in the looting spree.”

“Our appeal, therefore, is that Buhari should disband the IMC immediately. He should just appoint a substantive board in line with the NDDC Establishment Act, 2000 while the forensic audit goes on. The Commission should be removed from Akpabio’s coordination in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and be given back to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” the group said.

