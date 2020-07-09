Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Afenifere kicks against continued closure of schools by Federal Government

On 6:14 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:
Afenifere kicks against continued closure of schools by Federal Government
Afenifere

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation, Afenifere on Thursday condemned the Federal Government for ordering the continued closure of schools across the Country

Recall that the Education Minister Adamu Adamu had directed that school across the country should remain closed because of the ravaging effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Secretary-General of Afenifere,  Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa asked President Muhammadu Buhari “to sack both the minister of Education and his Minister of State for planning to ground education for a year.

READ ALSO: Service Chiefs: Yoruba youths urge Afenifere to avoid those with selfish interests

Arogbofa said ” Adamu Adamu should be sacked, he can not bring our school system back to the stone age. They had about six months to plan for these children, The last six months all these children have been preparing for the WASCE, what did the Federal Government do?

“I think the two ministers in the ministry should go, why would one minister say the pupils should resume writing their paper in August and the other minister would come and reverse the order and that the school would be closed down for the whole year.

“It is a reality that the COVID-19 is in the country but they should have envisaged what will happen and make necessary arrangements against it for the pupils. Why should education be closed down for a whole year?

According to him” It means the two of them (Adamu and the Minister of State for Education) don’t know what they are doing, so they should go.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!