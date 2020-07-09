Afenifere kicks against continued closure of schools by Federal Government

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation, Afenifere on Thursday condemned the Federal Government for ordering the continued closure of schools across the Country

Recall that the Education Minister Adamu Adamu had directed that school across the country should remain closed because of the ravaging effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Secretary-General of Afenifere, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa asked President Muhammadu Buhari “to sack both the minister of Education and his Minister of State for planning to ground education for a year.

Arogbofa said ” Adamu Adamu should be sacked, he can not bring our school system back to the stone age. They had about six months to plan for these children, The last six months all these children have been preparing for the WASCE, what did the Federal Government do?

“I think the two ministers in the ministry should go, why would one minister say the pupils should resume writing their paper in August and the other minister would come and reverse the order and that the school would be closed down for the whole year.

“It is a reality that the COVID-19 is in the country but they should have envisaged what will happen and make necessary arrangements against it for the pupils. Why should education be closed down for a whole year?

According to him” It means the two of them (Adamu and the Minister of State for Education) don’t know what they are doing, so they should go.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: