Ace foreign, local professionals to grace Lagos perfumery workshop

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Three top foreign and five indigenous professionals have been named as facilitators of this year’s Lagos Experiential and Experimental Perfumery workshop.

The week long exclusive workshop which kicks off on Monday 27, 2020 will be anchored by Heather D’ Angelo of Le Nez Carta Fragrance, California, USA; Nathaniel Davis from Universite Cote d’ Grasse and Dan Mark, CEO, Mystery Modern Mark, Netherland.

The top indigenous facilitators for the workshop includes Miss Winnifred Uwujele CEO, Winniecense Fragrance ; Ayo Bassey Founder, COC Beauty School, Lagos; Deola Paul-Inyang, Artistic Perfumer, Abela for Scent by Africa; Abayomi Lambo, CEO of Scent Design Nigeria and Crystal, Founder of Lael Perfume Academy,

READ ALSO: CAC to deliver electronic services to customers from August 10

Convener of the workshop, Miss Uwujele in a statement said participants will be trained on key and evolving aspects of perfumery which entails fragrance formulation; sourcing, extraction and blending of raw materials; laboratory perfumery strategies; scent sustainability and how to create global brand.

Miss Uwujele added that the event will also a way of rallying already practicing artisans in the quest to create a fragrance industry.

She said, “The initially intended paid training will now be fully funded by my organisation with little or no contribution from participants. It’s a call I have to heed in appreciation for my God given talent and my way of fulfilling the SDGs.”

Kindly Share This Story: