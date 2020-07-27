Aboderin-Talabi delivers another best seller, Tobi Bakes a Cake

Kindly Share This Story:

In the last two years, there has been an array of books published for Nigerian children. This new fervour for producing children’s literature provides an avenue for young ones to learn about their own cultural heritage as well as the cultures of other people. Such knowledge is essential for social and personal development.

Among these books, is the Tobi Series by Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi. The first two to be released in this series – Tobi visits a Conservatory and Diary of a Toddler – were critically acclaimed and opened new frontiers for the type of books that should constitute Nigerian children’s literature.

Each of these books showcase first-class text and exceptional illustrations. It’s no surprise that sparking off the demands for her books, the author has finally put out Tobi Bakes a Cake, the third installment in the now popular Tobi Series.

Just like her other books, its thematic and stylistic preferences project it as a must-read for children from age nine and below. Tobi Bakes a Cake certainly lives up to its reputation as a classic read for both children, parents and teachers. The story captures the imagination of preschoolers as it takes them on a journey with the toddler Tobi and her family who gather at home to celebrate some good news. Tobi chooses a special way to say well done to her big brother Daré, by baking a cake.

Talabi’s new book aside from being a great read, could promote emotional intelligence and moral development in children. It contains numerous moments where Tobi makes a moral decision and decides to not only be in the mix with the adults as they prepare for a celebration but also to honor her brother who has done exceedingly well, in her own way.

For a younger audience, this book could build their cognitive and language skills. The illustrations in Tobi Bakes a Cake are top notch. Studies have shown that picture books like Tobi Bakes a Cake always leave a lasting impression on children because of the great text and near real life illustrations. This book will encourage children to be curious and eager to assist around the home, and it couldn’t be coming at a better time than now when children are at home with their parents and need to learn and develop new skills.

According to the author, Tobi Bakes a Cake is currently available in the e-book version and print version. “We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the response since our virtual launch recently. People have been sending us great feedback about how much they love the book. Tobi Bakes A Cake can be purchased at CleverClogsBooks, Amazon Books, OkadaBooks and other platforms where e-books are sold.

