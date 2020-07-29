Abia group alerts Uzor Kalu on ‘double faced friends’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Abia North Stakeholders Assembly (ANSA), a sociopolitical pressure group has pleaded with Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu to beware of deceitful politicians who are presently struggling to ingratiate themselves with him, saying some may be habouring ulterior motives.

The group specifically took exceptions to recent media interview credited to former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, where he allegedly made a volte-face recognizing the former Abia Governor, Sen Kalu, as the political “patriarch” of the state.

In a statement released to journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, President General of ANSA, Chief Goodluck Ibem and the publicity secretary, Hon. Sunday Chukwu wondered how the former Attorney General, who recently lambasted the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji for calling on Sen. Kalu to come and take his position as a political leader in the state, could now make a volt-face.

ANSA said that having attacked the speaker for making such call and even recommending that the speaker be sanctioned, it is surpising that the same person will turn around and describe Sen. Kalu as “Patriarch” of Abia politics.

“Senator Kalu should be wary of turncoat, deserter and bandwagoners who comes in sheep clothing.

“If he has this kind of opinion against those with whom he sat over affairs of the state at different capacities over a decade then he is capable of anything else,” the group said.

READ ALSO:

“It has come to our attention that the erstwhile Attorney General of Abia state, nurses the intention to contest for Abia state governorship seat come 2023 for which he has suddenly made a volte-face recognizing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia, as the political “patriarch” of the state.

“What is however ironic in all this is that throughout the time (9 years) he was state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, he never acknowledged Orji as a patriarch.”

The group claimed that this former Attorney General of Abia state, does not stand any chance of becoming a governor and should not be entrusted with any leadership position, even a councillorship position.

The group further dismissed the claim by the former Attorney General that he was an “introvert” which was why he was not vocal in defending Sen. Kalu during the days of political travail.

“If our “introvert” is a man of integrity as he parades himself why did he not join the Orji Kalu political divide? …Today he is no longer in speaking terms with his former principal – Theodore Orji – and has discovered a better use for his tongue; such a sad tale.”

The group commended Abia Speaker, Chinedum Orji for his visit to Sen. Kalu saying that a visit of one political actor to another was not in any sense wrong “as politics was not a Machiavellian affair.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: