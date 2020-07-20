57 Marginal Oil Fields: FG, IOCs have failed, Kokori, Urhobo Nation – Ohwevwo

Kindly Share This Story:

as CATESUN Kakor sustain Ijaw, Itsekiri agitation for Development of Niger Delta

Following the purported allocation of 57 Marginal oil fields to people outside Niger Delta without considering qualified indigenes of the various Niger Delta host communities indigenes, people of Kokori in the Agbon Kingdom, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State have accused the Federal government of Nigeria, International Oil Companies, IOCs as well as the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC of absolute failure in developing their communities and the Oil producing communities in entire Urhobo land.

While expressing dissatisfaction over the way and manner Federal government has been treating Urhobo Nation, Olorogun Onos Ohwevwo declares that the Nigerian government has failed the people of Agbon Kingdom for so many years Since the discovery of oil and gas in their several host communities under the Agbon Kingdom, adding that there has not been any sustainable economic development in Agbon clan by any of the agencies both IOCs and NDDC.

Olorogun Ohwevwo who is also the Okpohrokpo Ofuafo of Agbon kingdom in Urhobo Nation stated that the ongoing agitation by the oil-producing ethnic groups across the Niger Delta if urgent intervention doesn’t show up by federal government the looming anger pending, will greatly threaten operations of oil and gas sector in Agbon Clan.

Speaking to newsmen at his country ranch, the Agbon born Urhobo well-respected title Chief noted that Kokori is an example of the ‘Gross Negligence of the Nigerian government to host communities, pointing out that Kokori has over twenty-two (22) Oil wells in the world surfeit with the most preferred light crude oil available to mankind is a community that does not have a single Financial Institutions. There is not one single bank or financial institution in Kokori.

“How does a community that is the main economic vein of the Country, function without a financial institution”?. According to him “the last recorded revenue from Kokori Oil Fields in 1994 was Sixty Eight Billion Naira (N68BN) and since then till now, the automated oil wells over here have not ceased production for a single day. So imagine how much economic growth we have contributed to this country and yet we have not one single Kokori indigene directly engaged in the oil and gas sector.” He stated.

However, the President Campaign For the Economic Survival of the Urhobo Nation, CATESUN, Olorogun ESE Kakor says they are sustaining the pressure and call by the Ijaws of Gbaramatu Kingdom communities and Itsekiri group in demands for development of Niger Delta as well as shutting down of oil and gas operations in their land if urgent attention is not taken to address their demands.

Olorogun Kakor stressed that they are fully in line with the demands stated and are fully ready activate and comply with further necessary actions that will lead to the actualization of their demands in developing their land in Urhobo ethnic group and other oil and gas communities in Niger Delta, he reaffirms their resolve to go ahead to shutdown all Oil and Gas operations in their domain.

