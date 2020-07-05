Breaking News
5 years after: Ajaero’s ULC returns to NLC

BREAKING: NLC, ULC settle crisis

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

As exclusively reported by Vanguard, leaders and affiliates of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, have returned to Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC. They broke away five years ago in the wake of leadership crisis at the NLC delegates’ Conference of March 2015.

The return of ULC leaders and affiliates to NLC has ended the crisis and division that weakened the capacity of the Organised Labour to effectively mobilize and challenge perceived anti-labour and or anti-masses policies of government since 2015.

Vanguard had earlier reported that a united NLC might be announced today.

Following the disputed 2015 delegates’ conference, which produced Mr. Ayuba Wabba of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, M&HWN, as president, Mr. Joe Ajaero of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and over 20 affiliates including the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, alleged fraud and broke away to form a faction of NLC.

On December 18, 2016, the Ajaero-led NLC faction announced the birth of United Labour Congress of Nigeria with over 25 affiliates including some aggrieved affiliates of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC.

VANGUARD

