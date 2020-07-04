4 dead as car plunges into Ososa River in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

Four persons were confirmed died, while two others sustained injuries when a commercial vehicle plunged into Ososa River on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway, in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the car with number plates: GGE 596 DV was coming from Ijebu Ode inbound Sagamu when the accident occurred about 10.20 a.m.

An eyewitness attributed the accident to over speeding.

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Public Relations Officer, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident in Ota, Ogun, said that six persons, five males, and a female, were involved in the accident that led to the death of the four, including the female.

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary, Ogun, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the hospital.

Akinbiyi warned motorists against speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: