230 cows seized in Benue for violating grazing law

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Personnel of Benue State Livestock Guards, BLSG, have apprehended 230 cows and four herders for allegedly violating the state’s grazing law.

Parading the confiscated cattle at the BLSG headquarters in Makurdi, Commander of the Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki, disclosed that the herders were arrested in Guma and Gwer West Local Government Areas of the state.

He said parts of the herd were arrested on July 13, while on patrol around Iordye Road at Gbajimba in Guma LGA.

ALSO READ:

He added: “We arrested and transferred them to our headquarters in Makurdi. The next day, July 14, we received information that a large number of cows were grazing openly around Ajir in Gwer West.

“They were all seized; including two herders who were transferred to the Police Command Headquarters and were interrogated.

“On July 22, we also received information that a large number of herders were grazing around Daudu in Guma LGA. I also went there with my team and arrested(sic) the cow. Altogether we arrested 230 cows and four herdsmen in the three operations.”

On the fate of the 230 cows seized, Mr. Zaki stated further that the owners of the cattle had opened discussions with his office through the leadership of Miyetti Allah to have the cows released

“But after seven days, if they fail to come for the cows, they would be auctioned and nobody will pressurise us to release them without following due process,” he added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: