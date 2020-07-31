2023: Tinubu/Dogara presidential ticket’s rumour — Governor Buni

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Kaduna—Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has described the purported Tinubu/Dogara ticket for the Presidency in 2023 as mere rumour.

Buni, who is Chairman of the caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC, stated this in a BBC Hausa Service interview monitored in Kaduna, on Thursday.

“You know you can’t stop people from talking. In fact, rumour strives in a democracy. That is not even our concern for now. Our concern is to further unite the party,” he said.

On Edo State forthcoming governorship election, the governor said APC would spring surprises.

According to him, the party will not only coast to victory, but will also do so in a landslide to surprise sceptics.

The election, which comes up on September 22, has generated so much interest from people of Edo State and beyond, especially considering the fighting between former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and his successor and incumbent, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

