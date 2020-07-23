2023: PDP stands no chance in Lagos, says Igbokwe

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Mr Joe Igbokwe, says the Peoples Democratic Party stands no chance of winning the state in 2023 and even beyond.

Igbokwe, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage Services, made the assertion while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

He said PDP had been completely uprooted from the state, adding that there was no way a “dead party “could dislodge the APC in the state.

Igbokwe said the APC was the choice of Lagosians and that the ruling party, even if having internal schisms, would defeat PDP “again and again”.

“PDP can never win Lagos in 2023. Are they still in existence? No, they have been uprooted. Everybody has left them.

“Their State Chairman left them and he is now in APC. He said since he left the PDP, his house has been a beehive of activities.

“He was in the dark and he has seen the light. No internal problems in APC will make PDP win Lagos,” he said

Igbokwe, leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, said the group was being invigorated to ensure that they remained a foothold of APC.

He dismissed the belief in some quarters that Ndigbo in Lagos APC was divided, saying some “desperate politicians” were the ones causing problems in the group.

Igbokwe said he had paid his dues in all ruling parties in the state that had morphed into APC, saying it was on that account that he was made the apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC.

The governor’s aide said whoever was parading himself as apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos was an imposter, adding he was the recognised leader in the party.

“I have paid my dues from AD to AC to ACN to APC. I have done a lot for the party and I am the face and voice of Ndigbo in Lagos APC.

“How can someone who joined the party yesterday be going claiming he is the apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC? It’s ridiculously.

“If people want to be anything at a party, they have to wait for their time. Spreading lies about others just to pull them down is not the way. I am the leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, anyone claiming that is an imposter,” he said.

He said the different small Igbo political groups in APC were being integrated into Ndigbo in Lagos APC to make the group a formidable force.

Igbokwe added that the group represented the political interests of Igbo people in the state.

The governor’s aide urged igbos in APC to remain united, saying that was the only way to actualise the electoral goals of the group

Vanguard News

